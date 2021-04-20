Henry James International Management Inc. Invests $2.05 Million in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)

Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,523 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. Henry James International Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Piedmont Lithium at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLL stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,973. Piedmont Lithium Limited has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $88.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $994.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

