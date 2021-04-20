Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 16,190 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Galapagos worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLPG. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLPG stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,985. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.76. Galapagos NV has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $233.14.

GLPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Galapagos from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Galapagos in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis.

