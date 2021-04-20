Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIMX. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.05. 47,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,561. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

