Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,386 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Henry James International Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Silicon Motion Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $6,054,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,341. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $70.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.