Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,925 The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 498,089 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 171,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 357,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DSGX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,379. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $59.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

