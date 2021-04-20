Henry James International Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. AerCap comprises approximately 2.5% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of AerCap worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AerCap by 839.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,720 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $4,611,000. Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $11,285,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $7,418,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Shares of AER traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,616. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.12 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $62.66.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.