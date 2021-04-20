Henry James International Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,935,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $4.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.96. 398,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,251,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.69. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

