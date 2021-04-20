Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.67 Million

Analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will report $62.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.90 million to $65.50 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $58.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $225.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.00 million to $236.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $218.23 million, with estimates ranging from $201.80 million to $238.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.30 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $98,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

