Hermez Network (HEZ) Market Capitalization Tops $29.80 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $29.80 million and $1.65 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for $6.34 or 0.00011393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00090856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.59 or 0.00649652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00043964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

