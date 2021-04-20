HEROcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.53 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $5.53 million and $200,671.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 45.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00066126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00088437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.05 or 0.00639435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00041497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

