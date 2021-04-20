Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Trading Up 2.9%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.64. Approximately 23,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,008,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The business had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.