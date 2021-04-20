Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

HPE stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 289,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

