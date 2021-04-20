Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.19.

Hexcel stock opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $64.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

