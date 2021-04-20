High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Trading Down 3.7%

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF) dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 2,285,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,756,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61.

About High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF)

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. The company is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products. The company also operated licensed retail cannabis stores, as well as franchise arrangements and data analytics services.

