Highwoods Properties (HIW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HIW opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $45.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIW. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

