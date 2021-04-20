Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIW opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

