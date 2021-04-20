Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $114.00 at Truist Securities

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist Securities from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.95% from the company’s previous close.

HLT has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.61.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $4.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.87. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $129.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.