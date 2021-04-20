Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $114.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLT. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,039. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $129.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.90 and a 200 day moving average of $108.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of -105.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

