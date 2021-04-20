Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.86

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 2290871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

