Hive Hits Market Cap of $213.92 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $213.92 million and $47.40 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003667 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 396,805,349 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.