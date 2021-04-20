Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Achieves Market Cap of $18.95 Million

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $18.95 million and $232,420.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 1,098.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00068554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00021302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00093538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.73 or 0.00644668 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00049662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

