Hoge Finance (HOGE) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded up 36% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $135.36 million and $6.07 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hoge Finance has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 413,006,101,247 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

