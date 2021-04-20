HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 1,104.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,920 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of HollyFrontier worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after buying an additional 1,655,190 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after buying an additional 1,277,802 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

Shares of HFC opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

