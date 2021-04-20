Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 228 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 226.14 ($2.95). Approximately 312,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 379,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226 ($2.95).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £385.74 million and a PE ratio of 251.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 232.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 193.94.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

