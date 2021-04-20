Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

NYSE:HON traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.33. 81,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,419. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.36 and its 200-day moving average is $202.38. The stock has a market cap of $157.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

