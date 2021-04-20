Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,241 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 3.0% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $157.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.38.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

