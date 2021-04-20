Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.