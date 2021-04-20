HOQU (HQX) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 74.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 81% higher against the US dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $767,384.64 and $7,843.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

