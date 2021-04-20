Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. On average, analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $306.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $17.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.