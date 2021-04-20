Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,855 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,324 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,990,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Shares of HZNP stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.96. 33,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,611. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.24. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $209,768.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,935,537.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 11,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $865,869.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 966,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,938,001.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,644,471. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

