Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.45

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.45 and traded as high as $5.31. Houston Wire & Cable shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 60,684 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 million, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWCC. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 300,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 31,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 108,398 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houston Wire & Cable Co engages in the provision of industrial products including electrical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware and related services. Its products include continuous and interlocked armor cable, control and power cable, electronic wire and cable, flexible and portable cords, instrumentation and thermocouple cable, lead and high-temperature cable, medium voltage cable, wire rope and wire rope slings, nylon slings, chains, and shackles.

