Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $120.02

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $120.02 and last traded at $115.50, with a volume of 802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.05.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $698.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.53.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $574.66 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $889,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 20.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

