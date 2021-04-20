Howdoo Hits 1-Day Volume of $106,447.00 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and $106,447.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00067761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00091787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.16 or 0.00643641 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00046729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

