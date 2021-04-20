Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will post sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Howmet Aerospace reported sales of $3.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE HWM opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 407.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 123,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 36,881 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $4,853,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

