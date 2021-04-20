HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $118.73

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.73 and traded as high as $127.18. HOYA shares last traded at $126.53, with a volume of 11,454 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.73 and its 200-day moving average is $124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that HOYA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

