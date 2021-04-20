HSBC’s (HSBA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 428.08 ($5.59).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 420.45 ($5.49) on Monday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The company has a market cap of £85.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 429.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 390.96.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 10,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £42,954.75 ($56,120.66).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

