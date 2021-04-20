HSBC’s (HSBA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 428.08 ($5.59).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 420.45 ($5.49) on Monday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 429.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 390.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.49.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.