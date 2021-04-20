HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Tops $0.0003

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $13.88 million and approximately $20,819.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,143.33 or 0.99922647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00037060 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012331 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.78 or 0.00570920 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.54 or 0.00378269 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.24 or 0.00858274 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00145094 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003695 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

