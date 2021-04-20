Hubbell (HUBB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Hubbell to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hubbell to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $189.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $105.34 and a twelve month high of $196.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Several analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.33.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

