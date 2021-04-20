Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of Hubbell worth $26,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $993,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $654,000. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 25,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

NYSE HUBB opened at $189.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.14. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $196.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

