Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.26% of Hubbell worth $26,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.33.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $189.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $196.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

