Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.0% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $225.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $440.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.15 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.