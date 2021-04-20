HUNT Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, HUNT has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $40.90 million and approximately $16,913.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00068822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00091909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.65 or 0.00647392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00047243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

