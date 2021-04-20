Huobi BTC Trading Down 13% This Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $250.45 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $55,591.69 or 1.00048990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00280550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.07 or 0.00993573 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00025700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.18 or 0.00655428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,371.68 or 0.99653031 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

