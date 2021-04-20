Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.