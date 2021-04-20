hybrix (HY) Trading Up 76.4% Over Last Week

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. hybrix has a market capitalization of $19.39 million and $48,902.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One hybrix coin can currently be bought for $8.31 or 0.00014680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, hybrix has traded 76.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00061488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.64 or 0.00271530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004398 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025704 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.61 or 0.00964277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.74 or 0.00651687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,343.30 or 0.99577944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

hybrix Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,334,168 coins. hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io . hybrix’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling hybrix

