Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Trading Up 23.2%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI)’s stock price was up 23.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 4,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 21,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

About Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI)

Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.

