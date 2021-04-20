Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 18,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,156,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HYLN. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,222,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,620,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,653,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

