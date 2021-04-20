Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Tops $0.0508 on Major Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $638,994.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00062057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.57 or 0.00281120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.11 or 0.00992239 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025695 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $358.04 or 0.00646977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,241.15 or 0.99820739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.