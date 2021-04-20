HyperCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $40.90 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, HyperCash has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00003794 BTC on major exchanges. HyperCash has a total market cap of $95.03 million and $40.90 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,530.27 or 0.99938436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00037353 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.48 or 0.00578577 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.38 or 0.00375032 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.45 or 0.00877277 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.58 or 0.00146815 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004406 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

